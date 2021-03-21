For your reading pleasure: Free equine magazines online

Share











The first issue of the year of the magazine Arab Horse Couture is available online to view for free.

Articles this issue include “What we transmit to our horses” by Jean Paul Guerlain; “The last master of the saddle makers” by Dr Saria Almarook; and interview with Mark M. Hanna, author of The Horse Listener; equine photography by Suzanne Sturgill, and coverage of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival.

» View the magazine here.

The March/April issue of The Competitive Equestrian is online now.

Articles in this issue include a profile on equine veterinarian Dr Rob Franklin; the work of Colorado photographer Carrie Washburn; the best if Blenheim Equisports 2020; and grand prix dressage rider Allison Kavey.

» View the magazine here.