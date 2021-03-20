Leg up for ambitious young British equestrians

Share











British feed manufacturer Spillers has welcomed 11 ambitious riders to its new Ambassador Programme after a hotly contested competition that attracted 650 entries.

Each of the winners will be given coaching sessions from professional riders such as William Fox-Pitt, Joe Stockdale and Judy Harvey, consultations from a Spillers nutritionist, £250 of Spillers feed vouchers and a collection of Spillers-branded riding kit.

“We had so many amazing entries,” said Clare Barfoot RNutr, Marketing and Research and Development Director at Spillers. “Even with the help of horse lovers voting via social media, it proved impossible to whittle the list down to just ten so we added an extra place.”

The team at Spillers initially had the tough task of producing a shortlist of 20 from the original 650 entries. The shortlisted candidates then had to produce a brief video explaining why they deserve one of the 10 ambassador positions and horse lovers on social media voted for their favourites. All the ‘likes’ and ‘loves’ were counted as votes and taken into consideration when Spillers made the final decision on the winners.

As well as receiving top-class mentoring, nutrition advice, feed and branded kit, each of the winners will be invited to chart and share their progress across social media channels and will also have the opportunity of becoming a guest blogger on the Spillers website.

The Ambassador Programme winners include established competitors, as well as those at grassroots level, across a variety of disciplines:

Nicola Jane Mellor from the Midlands aims to compete at Novice level British Dressage with her ex-racehorse The Name’s Bond.

Sally Karr a Dressage rider from Hong Kong who is based in Wiltshire is aiming for the 2022 Asian Games with her 10-year-old KWPN, Falcon.

Ben Fairbrother from Scotland is aiming for the Newcomers and Foxhunter Regional Finals and ultimately those finals at HOYS with his young home-produced 17hh mare.

Thomas Branfoot from the South East hopes to move up the levels in showjumping and eventing with his string of three competition horses.

Steph Gumn from the Midlands is aiming to produce her team of horses from national to international level as well as setting up a collection and AI facility.

Amy Battle from the North of England has qualified for the Riding Club championships 1m class with her 18-year-old mare Samsara as well as the national amateur championships 95cm class.

Natasha Hamblin from East Anglia intends to continue to produce her palomino tobiano sports horse Reuben towards eventing at BE novice/intermediate and above.

Shannon McNally from Northern Ireland wants to get her horse Queenie out affiliated eventing for their first season, aiming to compete successfully at 100 level before moving on through the levels.

Flo Carter from the South East would love to continue her journey through the levels of eventing. Having previously been longlisted for Frickley u18 Championships, she now has her sights set on the British Eventing U21 2* Championships as well as Open Pony Club Championships at Gatcombe.

Millie Toulson-Clarke from the South West is aiming to be consistently placing at Novice level in eventing this season with her two horses as well as stepping up to 2*.

Georgina Grace from the Midlands hopes to compete in the team chasing open championships this year with her horse Hullabaloo and then focusing on bringing on her 4-year-old.