Accident claims life of eventing course designer Tremaine Cooper

US eventing course designer Tremaine Cooper has died at the age of 52 in an accident near his home in Bluemont, Virginia, on March 13, the US Eventing Association has reported.

Cooper grew up in Connecticut and started riding at the age of five on his family’s farm in Bethany. He started eventing in 1984 and competed up to advanced level. From a young age, he helped out with the cross-country courses at the Pony Club rallies at his parents’ farm.

During college he started building and constructed courses throughout the US as well as in New Zealand and Britain. He later focused on course design, earning his FEI “I” license more than 15 years ago. Some of the courses he designed include Morven Park (Virginia), Millbrook (New York), The Fork (North Carolina), Aspen Farms (Washington), Poplar Place (Georgia), Surefire (Virginia), and the US Eventing Association American Eventing Championships.

The US Eventing Association (USEA) said Cooper was also a US Equestrian Federation Course Advisor, was involved in the educational design seminars for both the USEF and the FEI, was co-chairman of the Building/Design Committee, and sat on the USEA board of governors. In 2006 he was awarded the Neil Ayer Course Designers’ Award for his service to the sport as a cross-country course designer. Most recently he worked with the USEA staff to establish the frangible distribution program.

Tremaine Cooper is survived by his wife Marion, daughter Sadie, and son James. A memorial service is being held at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia, on Monday, March 22, at 2pm.

A USEA Foundation fund in Cooper’s honour is being established by his family. Donations may be sent to the USEA Foundation, 525 Old Waterford Road NW, Leesburg, VA 20176 or by visiting the USEA Foundation website and choosing “In Honor of Tremaine Cooper” in the drop-down menu.