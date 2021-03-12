Podcast delves into Salmonellosis in horses

Share











Salmonellosis in horses is the topic of the latest Fresh Scoop podcast from The Morris Animal Foundation, with veterinary experts looking at what is known about the bacterial disease, current management strategies and challenges it poses to veterinarians.

The podcast is being hosted by Dr Kelly Diehl, the Foundation’s Senior Director of Science and Communications. She will be speaking with epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr Brandy Burgess, from the University of Georgia.

Salmonellosis is one of the most common bacterial diseases of adult horses, causing diarrhea and, in some cases, even death. Infection can occur via contamination of the environment, feed or water, or by contact with animals actively shedding the bacteria. An ever-present fear for equine veterinarians and horse owners, Salmonellosis is easily transmitted from horse to horse and can also pass to other animals as well as pose a risk to people.

Burgess, an associate professor at the Department of Population Health at the University of Georgia and a diplomate of both the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Large Animal Internal Medicine), and the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, will also talk about her current Foundation-funded research, which is determining the duration of Salmonella shedding among test-positive horses.

Fresh Scoop is Morris Animal Foundation’s monthly veterinary science podcast designed to appeal to practicing veterinarians, veterinary technicians and students, as well as animal-loving science geeks.

Morris Animal Foundation, headquartered in Denver, is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $136 million in studies across a broad range of species.