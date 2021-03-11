Global donkey population rises, mule numbers in decline

Share











Donkey numbers are increasing modestly around the globe, despite a dramatic decline in numbers in China, a fresh study reveals.

The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, also reveals a global decline in mule numbers.

Since 1997, there has been a 19% increase in the number of donkeys globally from 40,981,873 to 50,451,887.

In the same period, there has been a 53% decrease in the global mule population from 13,050,106 to 8,522,982.

The study team, from The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon, England, set about updating data on donkey and mule populations around the world.

Stuart Norris and his colleagues said knowing how many donkeys there are in specific countries where welfare is compromised is crucial in targeting efforts to improve their welfare.

Accurate population estimates are also vital for providing evidence and addressing the impact of population threats.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) annually reports donkey and mule numbers in each country. However, the last paper to investigate global and regional trends dates back to 2000 and used FAO data from 1961 to 1997.

The latest research reveals that the general trend identified between 1961 and 1997 is continuing, with the number of donkeys globally increasing at a rate of about 1% per year, while mule populations are falling at a rate of about 2% a year.

Results also suggest that trends identified in the original paper in 2000 are still evident today, with the largest increases in donkey population seen in the sub-Saharan African region and the greatest reduction noted in Eastern Europe. These two regions having different socio-economic drivers influencing these changes, the study team said.

The country with the largest population of donkeys in 2018 was Ethiopia with 8,542,747 animals, growing from 3,150,000 since 1997.

In 1997, China had the largest population, with 9,444,000 donkeys, but 2018 figures showed that number had dropped dramatically to 2,677,800.

The largest population of mules in 2018 was found in Mexico, with 3,287,449. In 1997, China had the largest number, at 4,780,000, but by 2018 that number had dropped to 811,200.

The country with the greatest percentage population increase in mules was France.

The greatest regional percentage change in donkey population between 1997 and 2018 was in Eastern Europe, with a fall from 370,474 to 87,542. In contrast, the largest increase in the number of donkeys was found in Sub-Saharan Africa, with an increase from 8,967,683 in 1997 to 20,040,426 in 2018.

There was also a large increase in donkey population sizes in Northern Africa and Western Europe, with Central Asia, Northern Europe, South-eastern Asia and Southern Asia showing increases between 10 and 20%.

There were large decreases in Eastern Asia, Southern Europe, Western Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and in Australia and New Zealand there was a reduction from 2000 to 1919 donkeys.

The greatest regional percentage change in mule population between 1997 and 2018 was in Eastern Europe, with a reduction from 17,732 to 1748, with reductions also found in Northern America, Eastern Asia, Western Asia, Southern Europe, South-eastern Asia and Northern Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Central Asia.

In contrast to donkey population changes, the largest percentage increase in mule population size between 1997 and 2018 was in Western Europe, from 14,377 to 28,715, with increases in mule numbers also seen in Northern Europe, Southern Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Discussing their results, Norris and his colleagues said the numbers show that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to understanding how global donkey and mule populations change over time, with many complex socio-economic drivers at play.

“Some of the factors that may be influencing the reduction in the number of working donkeys and mules may include increased movement towards agricultural mechanization as countries and agricultural systems within those countries become more economically developed.”

There may also be declines in donkey population size at the regional or country level because of the demand for donkey skins to produce eijao (an ingredient used in Chinese traditional medicine), which may be impacting countries further afield than just China, they said.

“However, there may also be an increase in donkey breeding in other countries or regions specially to fulfill the demand for eijao via legal or illegal export.”

They noted: “Where we do see a dramatic decline in donkey population size (such as in China), there is no evidence in the FAO data that there is a direct link to the skin trade.”

The study team said many factors may also contribute to increases in donkey populations such as increased demand for products such as bricks, coal and minerals in developing countries, which may also be assisted by communities changing from using oxen to transport goods to donkeys and mules.

They said it was difficult, based on the data, to draw conclusions on how well specific breeds were doing, or how certain industries were affecting changes in population size and distribution.

“These results,” they said, “highlight the multifaceted socio-economic drivers that influence changes in donkey and mule populations, demonstrating the complexity of designing targeted one-welfare approaches.”

They said there needed to be greater effort to promote the communication of information from the country level to the FAO to learn more and improve the quality of the data.

Improvements in the data would in turn benefit governments, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders needing this information to make informed decisions about where to target resources to support equids in the greatest need.

The study team, all with The Donkey Sanctuary, comprised Norris, Holly Little, Joseph Ryding and Zoe Raw.

Norris SL, Little HA, Ryding J, Raw Z (2021) Global donkey and mule populations: Figures and trends. PLoS ONE 16(2): e0247830. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0247830

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.