Charity gala honoring “equine champions” raises $US80,000

The award ceremony honoring Irish showjumper Kevin Babington and other equestrian figures raised more than $80,000 to benefit the Equus Foundation’s work to end equine abuse, neglect, and slaughter.

The “voice of the global luxury market”, the Robb Report, held the 2nd Annual Horsepower Gala & Auction virtually last month, and it chose the Equus Foundation as its charitable partner.

Frank and Monica McCourt co-hosted the virtual celebration along with Robb Report’s editor-in-chief Paul Croughton. As well as Kevin Babington, who received a lifetime achievement award, the gala also honored polo player Nacho Figuera, leading US showjumper Margie Goldstein Engle, Danny Robertson and Ron Danta of Danny & Ron’s Rescue, Swedish Olympic showjumper and graphic designer Peder Fredricson, who created the discipline pictograms for the FEI, and Mayisha Akbar, who established the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program, an after-school program for inner-city children in Los Angeles, California.

Lifetime achievement award honoree Babington, who was paralysed in a showjumping competition fall in August 2019, continues to coach riders from his wheelchair and is involved with the company he founded, Babington Mills. The Horsepower Gala honored Babington “for his commitment to safeguarding the dignity of America’s horses”.

“His achievements in international and national showjumping are exemplary. He is also the founder of Babington Mills, a company he created to protect and enhance the well-being of horses.”

Equus Foundation President Lynn Coakley said the charity was “thrilled and privileged to have been a part of the special evening to celebrate the accomplishments of our honorees. Each is a champion of the equestrian sport and equine protection”.

“Events like these help us ensure a safe and sustainable environment for horses now and in the future. We are very grateful to Robb Report and all the event and auction sponsors,” Coakley said.