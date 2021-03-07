Eventer, coach the new leader of FEI’s Solidarity Department

Share











Horse sport’s world governing body has a new director for its Solidarity division, with former French eventer Jean-Philippe Camboulives taking up the role.

He replaces Jacqueline Braissant, who is retiring after 29 years of service with the FEI.

Already a well-known figure with National Federations and Continental Associations, Camboulives, 55, will move into the role of Director after almost 10 years as Development Officer within the Department. He will take up his new position on April 1.

“It is an honour to be appointed as FEI Solidarity Director,” Camboulives said. “Together with the team in Lausanne, I am looking forward to building on the foundations that we have created together since the department was set up in 2011. Equestrian sport has always been my passion and I am wholeheartedly committed to the development of athletes and coaches around the world, and to growing the structures that allow National Federations to attain their ambitions and achieve their goals.”

A licensed coach, Camboulives has extensive coaching experience with the Ukrainian, Russian, Brazilian and South African National Eventing teams. He took Brazil to a bronze medal win at the 2007 Pan American Games, earning the home team a place at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. He has a degree from the National Equestrian French School in Saumur and is a graduate of Sport Science from the National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP) in Paris.

Before joining the FEI Solidarity Department in 2012, Camboulives held various national and regional Technical Director positions with the Ministry of Sport in France where he was responsible for the development of professional courses for instructors and trainers, as well as the training and selection of regional athletes.

During his time with the FEI, he has been deeply involved with the creation and development of the FEI Coaches Education System as well as projects related to athlete development. As the technical advisor for FEI Solidarity projects, his knowledge and know-how have been highly sought after by National Federations.

FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez said that Camboulives moving into the role of Director would guarantee a smooth transition at FEI Headquarters.

“His in-depth understanding of the needs and requirements of National Federations combined with his intense passion for developing our sport made him a natural successor to Jacqueline Braissant,” Ibáñez said.

“We know that Jean-Philippe will carry on developing the amazing work that Jacqueline has done till now, and that he will uphold the values that have guided their work for so long.”

The FEI Solidarity Department will continue to be supported by Projects Administrator Céline Starbanov and Programmes Leader Andreina Wipraechtiger.

Launched in 2011, FEI Solidarity promotes and develops equestrian culture and sport worldwide in a sustainable and structured way. It works directly with the FEI’s member National Federations and recognised Continental Associations by providing the tools, the knowledge and the infrastructure required to develop the sport and nurture talent from grassroots to the world stage.

Since 2012, it has supported 284 projects and programmes in all four corners of the globe, using one of its three types of “Assistance” across the four FEI Solidarity pillars.