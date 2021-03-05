Austria records first “local” case of equine theileriosis

Share











The first case of the tick-borne disease, equine theileriosis, to have arisen locally in a horse in Austria has been reported in the journal Pathogens.

The 23-year-old warmblood mare from Güssing, in Eastern Austria, who was five months pregnant, was affected by apathy, anemia, fever, a fast heart rate and rapid breathing. She was found to have severely elevated levels of serum amyloid A.

Esther Dirks and her colleagues at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, said the horse had a poor body condition and fluid build-up around the chest. The animal’s mucous membranes later showed evidence of jaundice.

Blood smears and molecular analyses revealed infection with Theileria equi, a protozoan parasite that is transmitted by ticks.

The mare was treated with imidocarb diproprionate and improved clinically. Parasites were undetectable in blood smears, and 19 days after hospitalization the horse was discharged from hospital.

However, 89 days after her first hospitalization, the mare was returned to the hospital with an abortion. The spleen of the aborted fetus tested positive for T. equi.

On the pasture, where the horse had grazed, different developmental stages of Dermacentor reticulatus ticks were collected and subjected to molecular analysis. One engorged specimen taken from a horse was positive for T. equi.

“It is suspected that T. equi may repeatedly be transmitted in the area where the infected mare had grazed, and it could be shown that transmission to the fetus had occurred,” Dirks and her colleagues reported.

Because of the chronic nature of equine theileriosis and the possible health implications of infection, the researchers said it was advisable for veterinarians to consider the disease as a possible cause in horses with the relevant clinical signs.

T. equi and Babesia caballi are the two protozoa that cause the disease more broadly known as equine piroplasmosis.

In Europe, equine piroplasmosis has been described in Britain, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Portugal (including the Azores), Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Turkey, and Israel. However, not all of these countries are considered endemic areas.

So far, they noted, Austria has not been recognized as an endemic country.

In the case of the infected mare, there was no history of a stay outside Austria.

The animal shared the pasture with a horse previously imported from Hungary, which is known to be an endemic area. “However, the Hungarian horse had never shown any signs of equine piroplasmosis, which makes it arguable whether it was a carrier.

“Nevertheless, an infected tick was found on a horse grazing in the shared pasture, indicating that infection by vector ticks had previously taken place.”

The authors noted that ticks capable of spreading the parasite are present in Austria and other parts of Europe, which makes the spread of T. equi likely once the pathogen is introduced to an area with an equine host.

The researchers said their report covers the first equine piroplasmosis case by T. equi in Austria that appears to have arisen locally.

They concluded that T. equi may be endemic in Austria or may become so in the near future.

“Measures should be taken to prevent further spread of the disease. Screening programs for horses in Austria could be beneficial to prevent further spread of T. equi and gain more knowledge of the current epidemiological situation in this country.

“In addition, equine practitioners should be aware of the presence of the parasite in Austria.”

The full case report team comprised Dirks, Phebe de Heus, Anja Joachim, Jessika‐M. V. Cavalleri, Ilse Schwendenwein, Maria Melchert and Hans‐Peter Fuehrer.

Dirks, E.; Heus, P.d.; Joachim, A.; Cavalleri, J.-M.V.; Schwendenwein, I.; Melchert, M.; Fuehrer, H.-P. First Case of Autochthonous Equine Theileriosis in Austria. Pathogens 2021, 10, 298. https://doi.org/10.3390/pathogens10030298

The case report, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.