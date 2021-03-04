European Equine Health & Nutrition Congress goes virtual

Share











The 10th European Equine Health & Nutrition Congress is being held as a virtual event later this month, and there will be three additional follow-up webinar sessions.

Registrations are still open for the congress, on March 25 and 26.

The first day of the congress focuses on fibre, and presenters include Professor Pat Harris from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, Myriam Hesta of Ghent University, Karst Brolsma from Eurofins Agro Wageningen, and Annette Longland from ELNS.

The day will wrap up with questions and a multidisciplinary panel discussion with Meriel Moore-Colyer, Cecilia Müller, Emanuela Valle and Ellen Roelfsema.

The second day of the congress will look at grazing, parasite control and nutritional strategies.

The additional follow-up webinars take place on September 30, and March 24 and September 29, 2022. The first will explore moulds, mycotoxins and atypical myopathy. The second is on fiber intake, fermentation and dental condition, and the third webinar is on equine gastric ulcer syndrome and nutritional management.

