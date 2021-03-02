Thoroughbred conference kicks of with racehorse ownership

Share











Registrations are still open for the seventh Thoroughbred Owner Conference, which kicks off on Tuesday, March 2, at 2pm (ET) with the first of a series of 10 virtual panels that will be held on the first Tuesday of every month for the rest of the year.

The first panel, “The Economics of Racehorse Ownership,” is sponsored by Keeneland and will delve into accounting, tax, legal, and insurance considerations associated with racehorse ownership. It will also include information on the costs of ownership, the fundamentals of running a racing stable, and owner responsibility for aftercare.

Moderated by horse racing television analyst Caton Bredar, the panel will consist of owners George Bolton and Maggi Moss; Sarah Reeves, attorney and member at Stoll Keenon Ogden; and Jen Shah, tax director of Dean Dorton Equine.

Gary Falter, project manager for OwnerView, said more than 650 people had already registered for the virtual series that is aimed at both new and veteran owners.

“The economics of owning racehorses is one of the most essential aspects of ownership for new and even veteran owners, so we picked it as our first topic of the series,” Falter said. “Other topics are finding your Thoroughbred athlete, partnerships and syndicates, claiming Thoroughbreds, and five additional ownership topics.”

He said replays of every session would be posted, but those interested in the series are encouraged to register to get the best experience and to be able to ask questions in real-time that will be addressed at the end of each panel.

“This new format for 2021 enables us to offer informative, educational and enjoyable panels on Thoroughbred ownership to anyone interested from the convenience of wherever they happen to be,” Falter said. “Each month’s conference will cover a topic that is relevant to Thoroughbred ownership and, when possible, coincides with what is happening in the Thoroughbred industry at that time of year.”

Registration is free for the 2021 conference series, which is hosted by The Jockey Club and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association and presented by Bessemer Trust, Dean Dorton Equine, Stoll Keenon Ogden, and Stonestreet Farm.

» Register here.