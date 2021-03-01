New US eventing dressage record for Phillip Dutton and Carlchen

Share











Phillip Dutton and Carlchen set a new advanced level dressage record at the Pine Top Advanced Horse Trials in Thomson, Georgia, at the weekend, with a score of 15.0.

The mark is a new United States Eventing Association (USEA) Advanced dressage record, and Dutton and Carlchen’s early lead following the dressage phase would ultimately help them clinch the win in the Advanced Test B Division on Saturday, February 27, with a final score of 34.2. Dutton also finished second in the Advanced Test B Division with Sea of Clouds, a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, and he won the Open Intermediate B division riding Quasi Cool, who has the same owner as Carlchen.

Dutton described Carlchen, owned by Caroline Moran, as a “huge talent”, and credits some of Carlchen’s success to the horse’s winter training in Wellington, Florida.

“I’m very proud of Carlchen. In dressage, you always feel that you can do things better; I know there’s still some throughness and softness that I can continue to improve,” Dutton said of the 13-year-old Oldenburg gelding.

Dutton, who is based out of West Grove, Pennsylvania, spent much of the winter in Wellington. He was given dressage training by Scott Hassler and US Eventing High-Performance Director Erik Duvander every week to 10 days.

“Being in the Wellington environment where you are exposed to great horsemanship and top dressage riders on a daily basis also makes you aim that much higher and expect that much more,” said Dutton, a six-time Olympian, two-time Olympic team gold medalist and the individual bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Moran bought German-born Carlchen (Clinton x Lordanos) in the fall of 2019, but a minor injury shortly thereafter kept him out of competition through the end of that year. With cancelled events and continually changing competition and travel circumstances throughout 2020 because of Covid-19, Carlchen did not return to competition until October 2020.

Carlchen competed successfully through CCI3* level with riders Stuart Tinney (AUS), Francis Whittington (GBR) and Michelle Kenny (IRL) before being imported to the US in 2019.