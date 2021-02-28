Read-A-Thon to feature popular horse book

Share











Days End Farm Horse Rescue (DEFHR) is hosting a read-a-thon during National Reading Month in March.

DEFHR’s Inspirational Book Club is hosting two morning meet-ups to talk about books that inspire. The first meeting is on March 16 and will be about the #1 bestseller by Charles Mackesy, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

The second meet-up on March 30 will be an open discussion about participants’ all-time favorite book that has inspired them the most, and helped change their life.

“From book clubs for our adult supporters to reading games, bookmarks and pledges for our youth supporters, everyone is invited to join us for a month of reading and virtual challenges,” DEFHR says.

National Reading Month is held every March to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2.

Kids registered will receive an email with a starter pack of reading fun, to get you started. The starter pack includes games, reading logs, a tracking sheet and a place to get pledges for pages or books read to support the horses. Participants earn prizes for reaching various milestones throughout the month.

Those wanting to take part can email welcome@DEFHR.org to be added to the Inspirational Book Club.

Check out the Read-A-Thon guide.