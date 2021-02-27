Alternative horsemanship webinar on Mechanical vs. Mental Engagement

Share











Alternative Horsemanship practitioner Samantha Harvey is hosting a one-hour horsemanship webinar on “Mechanical vs Mental Engagement”.

She says riding behaviours resulting in issues such as low hands, not enough leg, and heels creeping up are a symptom or a result of mechanical riding.

“More leg.” “Outside rein.” “Head up.” “Hands up.” “Sit deep.” “Sit up.” “Sit back.” “Heels down.”

“I can’t tell you how many times decades ago I heard this in my own learning and to this day hear these comments still being taught,” Harvey says.

“And did it help? No. Yet the same phrases are repeated continuously with very little meaning to the student desperate to make changes but seemingly unable to.”

She says trying to “fix” these unwanted “issues” if you are unaware of your body, physical triggers, the trickle-down effect, and mannerisms in which you compensate is near impossible.

“Have you ever considered how you sit, stand, or walk when not around your horse? And how those behaviors affect the quality and stability of your ride? And how your stability influences or limits effectiveness in your aids and communication with the horse?”

Harvey says those taking part in the Mechanical vs. Mental Engagement webinar will learn how to refine awareness, intention, and clear communication with their horse.

The one-hour webinar includes 45 minutes of lecture followed by 15 minutes of Q & A. Participants will have access to review/replay the webinar for one week following the event.

Register for the webinar on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10am (PST), for $US25.

Samantha Harvey developed her Alternative Horsemanship training approach over the past three decades of working within various facets of the equine industry.

She starts colts, rehabilitates “difficult” horses, and finishes horses for both the show arena and pleasure riding. She works with both competitive and pleasure riders of all levels and backgrounds, horses of a variety of breeds, ages, and disciplines at both a local and national level throughout the USA.

She has lectured, presented, and offered demos at equine symposiums and expos. Sam has taught horsemanship and equine behavior to pre-veterinary students. Samantha offers Horsemanship and a variety of other discipline-specific clinics worldwide and spends time working abroad with horses in South America, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, and most recently in Asia.