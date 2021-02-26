Timing everything in controlling troublesome horse pasture weeds

Share











Timing is important when it comes to managing weeds in horse paddocks with herbicides, those attending a recent pasture management workshop were told.

Bill Witt, professor emeritus in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences at the University of Kentucky, discussed current herbicide effectiveness at the annual Pastures Please!! workshop in Kentucky.

He led a discussion about new herbicides and how they protect against troublesome weeds in horse pastures.

Witt emphasized that pasture management is a time-sensitive matter. Weeds and unwanted grasses are much easier to deal with in the early stages of development rather than the late stages.

While there is no “cure-all” herbicide on the market, effective management and strategic use of herbicides can eradicate unwanted plants.

The reason that specialists do not have a “cure-all” weed control tool is due to the differences in time of emergence and growth of the different species, he said.

Witt traversed several new herbicides available for use on pasture.

He also spoke about spray drift management, the need to read labels carefully, and the importance of heeding restrictions on their use.

It is important, he said, to understand that the surrounding plants and crops could be affected by the choice to use herbicides.

He encouraged land owners to get help using herbicides if they are uncomfortable spreading the products themselves.

Article courtesy University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.