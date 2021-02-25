Veterinary clinic’s StallSide podcast to delve into equine healthcare

Share











Veterinary hospital Rood & Riddle is hosting a new audio and video podcast where its veterinarians will discuss timely topics on equine healthcare.

StallSide will focus on common equine conditions faced by horse owners. Each episode will feature a veterinarian or veterinarians from Rood & Riddle interspersed with guests from around the country and the world who are experts in the topic area.

It is aimed at both first-time horse owners and seasoned equestrians. Each week co-hosts Dr Peter Morresey and Dr Bart Barber will talk with a guest clinician, delving into the diverse world of equine healthcare.

StallSide’s first guest is Rood & Riddle co-founder Dr Tom Riddle. He will talk about the evolution of Rood & Riddle, his journey to becoming a veterinarian and how he balanced his home and professional life.

Barber said: “We want to give listeners an insight into Rood & Riddle and veterinary medicine. Our goal is to strengthen the bond between animals, owners and veterinarians.”

Future episodes of StallSide will include health care topics like care of the pregnant mare, foaling, neonatal care, laminitis, colic, dentistry, geriatrics and infectious disease.

“We cover the highs and lows of equine practice and the industry, never shying away from the difficult issues,” Morresey said. “Always informative, we hope entertaining, and something of value to add to your day.”

Horse owners are invited to submit topics for future episodes at stallside@rrvp.com.

StallSide is on YouTube, iTunes, iHeart Radio, Audible, Stitcher, Spotify, or Google Play.