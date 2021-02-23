Hock issues explored in free webinar with Kent Allen

Share











Dr Kent Allen will discuss hind limb issues in the next webinar in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

In “Exploring Hind Limb Suspensory And Hock Issues — Diagnosis, Treatment and Rehabilitation” Allen will focus on proximal suspensory desmitis and hock issues commonly found in performance horses. He will also cover techniques for diagnosis and treatment, and look at rehabilitation strategies. There will be a live question and answer session following the presentation.

Allen is the owner of Virginia Equine Imaging, and vice-president of the International Society of Equine Locomotor Pathology. He is US national head FEI veterinarian, and chairman of the United States Equestrian Federation Veterinary and Equine Drug and Medication committees. Allen served as an FEI foreign veterinary delegate for the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games and the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on February 28 at 7pm EST.

Previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics.