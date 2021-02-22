Magazine revisits USA’s greatest equine war hero

Share











The story of the horse considered the greatest equine war hero in American history is being retold in the latest issue of the World Equestrian Center magazine, which is free to view online.

As a member of the United States Marine Corps 1st Division, 5th Regiment, Sgt. Reckless, served during the Korean War transporting ammunition for the Recoilless Rifle Company. She played an integral role in the Marine victory during the battle of Outpost Vegas and was decorated with two Purple Hearts.

There is a monument at the center of the grand plaza of the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

Sergeant Reckless was a colourful character in her own right and would hang out around the mess hall and tents when not carrying ammunition or soldiers.

She was a fan of beer, pickles and pancakes. She was, for a time, a household name like Lassie, Seabiscuit and Mister Ed.

Other articles this issue include “24 Hours” with groom Dani D’Nieto who is based at Always Faithful Equestrian Club in Mettawa, Illinois; Ric Owen of Roberts Design shares the inspiration for some of the most notable landmarks at the World Equestrian Center – Ocala; and the “Junior Rider Focus” lands on Aidan Udelson, a young man who loves to go fast and jump high.

Volume I, 2021, of the magazine is available at the World Equestrian Center – Ocala, or it can be read online at wec.net or on Issuu.