One lucky horse: Fans step up to save Cobra One

Share











Even the best-bred horses with all the potential in the world can end up in a perilous situation once they are sold and get into the cycle of being “passed around” from owner to owner.

One such horse who was fortunate enough to find a happy future is Cobra One, a 2002 Danish Warmblood stallion who was imported to the US from Denmark with a bright future ahead of him. His competition and breeding career was launched in Kentucky.

After several successful breeding seasons, he was sold on, and it was from then that he found himself in less than ideal conditions. At one point, Cobra One (Cape Town S, by Caletto I x Hogholm’s Folia, by Carano) was involved in a neglect case, living in a cow barn with no other horses around. He was being heavily bred and barely cared for.

Cobra One ended up at a horse auction and it was then that four people who knew him in his previous life stepped in.

Jane Hayes, of the North American Danish Warmblood Association (NADWA), Cara Kettenbach of Broadfields 121, Jim Welsh of Elite Horse Transport and Cold Spring Run Farm, and Carol Cohen-Hodess (who owns a mare by Cobra One) came together to stop the cycle of Cobra One being “passed around” and vowed to provide him with “a good home and a soft landing” for the rest of his life.

The group initiated the Cobra One Fund with Carol Cohen-Hodess leading the charge. Enough money was raised to buy Cobra One at auction. Welsh’s Elite Horse Transport picked him up and took him to his layup and retirement farm in Waco, Kentucky. Cobra One was in poor condition when he arrived, and his rehabilitation was started immediately. When he was fit enough, he was shipped to New England by Elite Horse Transport and is now being loved and ridden daily by a junior young rider. Cobra One continues to get stronger every day and it is even expected he will be back in the competition ring soon.

Welsh and Kettenbach formed a partnership and started the Cobra One Fund in order to ensure that the stallion spends his retirement years in a safe, happy and healthy environment.

“The sole purpose for the Cobra One Fund is to use 100% of the monies from his breedings and donations to give him the life and retirement he deserves,” Welsh and Kettenbach said. The Cobra One Fund is offering fresh and frozen semen with a live foal guarantee.

Cobra One will live out his retirement days at Cold Spring Run Farm in Kentucky. When he leaves this world for greener pastures, the funds will continue in his name to identify and save other horses facing similar situations.