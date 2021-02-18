Horsepower Gala and Auction goes virtual to raise funds and honor equestrians

Share











Several leading equestrians will be honored at the second annual Horsepower Gala ceremony, which is being held virtually this year.

Those wanting to join in the gala, on February 18 at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT can RSVP for the complimentary event.

Presented by the Robb Report, the “voice of the global luxury market”, the Horsepower Gala and Auction will honor Irish showjumper Kevin Babington with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Five other “champions of equine protection” will also be honored at the event, which aims to raise funds and increase awareness of the issues of horse abuse, neglect and slaughter. Some 32 items are being auctioned, with proceeds benefiting the Equus Foundation.

Babington, who was paralysed in a showjumping competition fall in August 2019, continues to coach riders from his wheelchair and is involved with the company he founded, Babington Mills.

The other equestrian figures being honored at the Horsepower Gala are polo player Nacho Figuera, leading US showjumper Margie Goldstein Engle, Danny Robertson and Ron Danta of Danny & Ron’s Rescue, Swedish Olympic showjumper and graphic designer Peder Fredricson, who created the discipline pictograms for the FEI, and Mayisha Akbar, who established the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program, an after-school program for inner-city children in Los Angeles, California.

Frank and Monica McCourt will co-host the virtual celebration, along with Robb Report’s editor-in-chief, Paul Croughton.

The show will also feature a special musical performance by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Gloria Gaynor.