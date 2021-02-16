Campaign takes steps to help adoptable horses

Share











How many steps can you take to help horses in need? A campaign is under way this week asking supporters to demonstrate athletic prowess and philanthropic power while raising funds for horse adoption in the US.

The Equus Foundation has launched Stepping Out for America’s Horses, a virtual event running until February 21. Those taking part pledge their steps for the week to fundraise for an adoptable horse featured on the foundation’s Next Chapters platform.

Next Chapters connects horse lovers directly with organizations that have horses ready for adoption.

Those taking part in the campaign can set a personal goal for the number of steps they pledge to take by walking, running, riding or other activities. They can then choose a horse to fundraise for, or organisers can assign an adoptable horse.

There is no registration fee, but those taking part are encouraged to join the foundation’s #HorseProtector campaign with a donation of their choice.

Once registered, participants will receive a link to their own Stepping Out page featuring their adoptable horse on the Next Chapters platform. The link can be shared with family and friends for fundraising, and photos of “Stepping Out” during the week can be included.

Participants will also receive an Equus Foundation face mask to wear for Stepping Out events.

» Register for Stepping Out For America’s Horses