Don’t fence us out: Petition fights closure of popular bridle trail in Florida’s horse capital

A movement to save a popular bridle trail used by thousands of horse riders in Wellington, Florida, is under way following a request by local landowners to give them the land.

A petition has been started to save the Lake Worth Road Right of Way Bridle Trail, also known as the Sunnyland Canal Trail in Palm Beach Point. The Lake Worth Road Right of Way on the North side of the C-24 Canal in Palm Beach Point has been used by equestrians in Wellington for at least 32 years as a bridle trail. The petition requests that the Lake Worth Road Right of Way be incorporated into the Village Bridle Trail System.

Late last year, two adjacent landowners petitioned the Village of Wellington and ACME Improvement District Board, current managers and owners of the land, to abandon the bridle trail in front of their properties and give the land to them. “As such, this could close off the large canal trail along Sunnyland and extend their property with additional paddocks or other uses that could block the trail.”

“Abandoning this trail would allow adjacent property owners to fence off public access, which would be devastating to the entire equestrian community now and to the future,” the group fighting to save the trail said.

The trail in Palm Beach Point is described as one of the most unique and desirable publicly accessible trails in Wellington because of its generous 120-foot width and its half mile length. It enables riders to work their horses at any gait, including a full gallop, on both the straightaway, in a circle, figure eight or other training patterns. It also allows riders to safely pass while traveling in opposite directions. The width also helps maintain the rideable grass surface since traffic is spread over a very large area.

Most of the public trails in Wellington are much narrower which decreases rideability due to the greater wear generated by more traffic over a lesser area.