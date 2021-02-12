Equestrian Australia starts rebuilding after leaving administration

Share











Equestrian Australia (EA) has exited the Voluntary Administration process following its Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) coming into effect.

Mark Bradley, EA’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, said that Voluntary Administrators Craig Shepard and Kate Conneely from KordaMentha, have finalised all conditions of the DOCA and have handed back control of the organisation effective from February 11. EA had been placed in administration in June, 2020.

“The new EA Board, who were appointed in October 2020, but were unable to formally act until the end of the DOCA now have the authority to govern the sport and lead it forward,” Bradley said.

“In my short time as Chairman of the new EA Board I have been impressed by the dedication, passion and resilience shown by the Australian equestrian community during this very difficult period; especially the management and staff of EA. This leaves me with no doubt that we can all work together in the best interest of the sport to build a better future for Equestrian Australia.”

Bradley said the EA Board was committed to guiding the federation into the next chapter “based on transparency, open communication and inclusivity”.

He said immediate priorities to rebuild would include the appointment of a new CEO and securing the reinstatement of core funding from Sport Australia.

“I look forward with optimism and confidence that the new Board and management of EA is well-positioned to work collaboratively with all EA members, the State Boards, National Discipline and Coaching Committees to deliver great outcomes for the Australian equestrian sport community.”