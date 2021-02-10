Hippomundo Yearbook celebrates the best of 2020 equestrian sport

Share











Equestrian statistics company Hippomundo has launched a yearbook for the first time, outlining all of 2020’s most successful riders, horses, breeders, and sires over the three Olympic disciplines.

The inaugural Hippomundo Yearbook can be viewed online for free.

There are interviews with the rider of 2020’s most successful showjumper, the breeder of the best showjumping breeding stallion and a world-renowned dressage breeder and owner.

There is also an exclusive interview with the winner of the 2020 Hippomundo Award, the founder of ClipMyHorse.TV, Klaus Plönzke.

» Read the 2020 Hippomundo Yearbook.