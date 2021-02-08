Free webinar looks at preparing a stallion for the breeding season

Share











Registrations are open for the second British Breeding webinar of the year, this time looking at preparing the stallion for the breeding season.

Topics covered will include feed and fitness, semen assessment and managing the stallion when natural covering.

In Preparing your Stallion for the Breeding Season, Stallion AI’s Tullis Matson will share everything a studmaster needs to know when preparing a stallion for the stud season for the sport horse and Thoroughbred industry.

He will be joined by a range of experts, including Kate Hore, Head Nutritionist at NAF (Natural Animal Feeds), who will talk about the importance of feeding in the run-up to the season. Also on tap to share their vast knowledge and experience from a sport horse perspective is Bart Kools from Schockemöhle’s Stallion Station and Desiree Gebbink, who has more than 20 years experience in the European breeding industry.

There will also be a live link to special guest Dave Futter from Yorton Farm Thoroughbred Stud, who will talk viewers through how the stud prepares its stallions for a busy season of live covering.

Those registering will receive a link and access code to take part in the webinar.

» Register for the webinar, on February 11 at 7pm (GMT)