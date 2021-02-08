A Valentine’s Day treat for the horse who has it all

Share











A US feed company created a special equine offering to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14 but apparently underestimated the demand as the tasty treat sold out within days.

Lexington, Kentucky-based company Hallway Feeds acknowledged that dating is hard, especially during pandemic times, so produced the treat to help stallions looking for mares “out of their league”.

It noted that there are more than 17,241 mares and only 228 stallions in Kentucky.

Its Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Box For Horses was fully-vetted by world-class thoroughbred stallions including War Front, Blame, Vino Rosso, Authentic, and Alternation.

Hallway describes the boxes as a “one-of-a-kind gift for those horses relentlessly swiping right for mares they’d never have a chance with, helping them beat the odds for a date with one of the top mares.

“No more sliding into DMs. Just good old fashioned chivalry at its finest, like a true Kentucky gentleman.”

There’s no word yet on whether there will be more of the boxes produced in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.