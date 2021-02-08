Free horse breeding session for vets at Virtual Congress

Share











A free session on equine ovulation is being offered to veterinarians as part of the upcoming Virtual Congress 2021 being run by The Webinar Vet.

Dr Jonathan Pycock is hosting the free webinar Improving your ovulation prediction skills on February 26, one of six free sessions being offered to members of a veterinary association during the congress.

For pregnancy rates to be maximal, normal mares should be bred within 48 hours of ovulation. For mares bred artificially, insemination should be even closer to ovulation: within 24 hours for chilled semen and within eight hours for frozen semen. A major part of the practitioner’s work is the examination of mares to stage oestrus and predict ovulation. There is a wide range of parameters used to estimate the time of ovulation and thereby the optimum time for breeding.

Another free equine session is Quick classification of the equine patient with abdominal pain, which is being hosted by Dr Louise Southwood in Spanish.

Speakers on the equine schedule of the congress also include renowned veterinarian Professor Derek Knottenbelt, Dr Virginia Reef, and Debbie Archer.

Other free offerings include sessions on calf management, cardiac therapeutics, retrobulbar disease and perineal hernia in dogs, and sheep dairy production. Spanish offerings also include digestive endoscopy in cats, tumor removal tips, and calf management.

The congress, which starts on February 22 and runs to February 27, has both live and on-demand sessions, with a total of 17 equine topics. There is a range of early-bird ticketing options that are valid for another day, from full access (£97) to equine (£47) and student £10, which also give on-demand access to the content for 12 months. The Latin American ticket is $130.