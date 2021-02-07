Insight into latest horse breeding technology and methods

Share











A webinar on new technology in equine reproduction on Monday will look at semen sexing, post castration epididymal semen extraction, oocyte harvesting, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection, and genetic preservation.

The webinar is this year’s Nick Mills Memorial Lecture, and is being presented by Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services. Nick Mills was a pioneering veterinarian who died in 2008, who often lent his expertise to the insurance industry.

Attendees will gain an understanding of the importance of artificial insemination to these industries and the risks associated with the storage and handling of such valuable assets.

Tullis will give an insight into modern reproductive techniques and their use across the equine industry as well as other animal reproduction industries. He will also give an introduction to Stallion AI Services and other onsite companies and a virtual tour of the facilities. There will be a live collection from double gold medal-winning stallion Big Star and a semen processing demonstration.

Also under discussion is the application of new technologies to rare and endangered breed and species preservation, including the work of recently launched charity Nature’s SAFE.

» Register for the webinar, on Monday, February 8, at 1pm (GMT).