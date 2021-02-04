Working horse charity Brooke USA names new board chair

Share











The advocate who has led Brooke USA’s efforts to combat the import and sale of ejiao — a product made from the gelatin produced from donkey hides and used in traditional Chinese medicine — has been named as the new chair of the charity’s Board of Directors.

Katherine Kaneb, who joined the Brooke USA board in 2016, has led Brooke USA’s national advocacy efforts against the importation of ejiao — the United States is the third-largest consumer of the product in the world. Hundreds of thousands of donkeys across Africa are stolen, smuggled, and slaughtered each year to meet an ever-increasing demand for ejiao, threatening the lives of these equines and the livelihoods of people.

Kaneb also developed Brooke USA’s Sunset Polo & White Party and partnered the organization with the Tryon International Equestrian Center during the World Equestrian Games. She succeeds John Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Horse Center who served in the Chairman role during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nicholson will remain on the Board’s Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair.

She said she was excited to lead Brooke USA’s Board of Directors and to work with fellow Board members to further execute the charity’s mission-driven strategy.

“I know that many challenges lie ahead but I’m confident that we will continue to build support by making new friends and extending our work,” Kaneb said.

“Brooke USA has a very bright future, and I look forward to leveraging our greater strength and exceptional talent to grow our presence, increase awareness for our mission and raise the needed funds to make a significant difference in the lives of equines and people in the developing world.”

Brooke USA raises funds to support a wide variety of programs for working horses, donkeys and mules to help them become (and remain) healthy and happy now and in the long-term, which also benefits the very poor families who depend on those animals to help them earn a living.

Brooke USA’s 2020 Board of Directors:

Officers:

Katherine Kaneb; Board Chair; Wellington, FL

Jim Wolf, Lebanon, NJ

John Nicholson, Immediate Past Chair, Lexington, VA

Mark Beausoleil; Treasurer, Boca Raton, FL

Laura Rombauer, Secretary, St. Helena, CA

Directors-at-large: