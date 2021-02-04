Animal emergency experts to lead world-first conference

Share











Animal emergency experts are converging online for the first Global Animal Disaster Management conference (GADMC) this month, with 50 presenters from 16 countries taking part.

The free conference, from February 15 to 24, already has more than 500 delegates registered. Organised by Animal Evac New Zealand, New Zealand’s only dedicated animal disaster management charity, the conference will connect leading animal emergency and disaster researchers with practitioners and fellow academics.

It is aimed at emergency managers, veterinary and wildlife professionals, farmers, aid workers, and policy and law specialists. Some of the sessions are being translated into Spanish, and there is also an option for delegates to phone in to hear audio only from the conference.

Pioneering animal disaster management researcher Professor Leslie Irvine is the opening speaker at GADMC. Irvine is Professor of Sociology and Director of the Animals and Society Certificate Program at the University of Colorado Boulder. Her research during Hurricane Katrina formed the basis for her book, Filling the Ark: Animal Welfare in Disasters.

Equine oriented speakers include Rebecca Husted, director of US-based Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue. Husted, who gives training in large animal emergency rescue across the US and internationally, will provide a technical review of case studies of Large Animal Rescue on the second day of the conference.

Dr Susan Raymond and Victor MacPherson from Equine Guelph at Canada’s University of Guelph will present a session on Large Animal Rescue and Livestock Emergency Response Training and Best Practices on the final day of the conference.

GADMC has two $NZ1000 scholarships for students looking to focus on animal disaster management. It is available to those who actively attend GADMC that are current students are or confirmed to commence study with CQUniversity’s Diploma in Public Safety (Emergency Management), Graduate Certificate in Emergency and Disaster Management or Master of Research in 2021.

For every session attended, delegates go into the draw to win a Reach & Rescue system. For those that are unable to attend, a recording of the webinar will be made available later in the year.

The conference has also partnered with the Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience, which publishes the Australian Journal of Emergency Management (AJEM). A special edition based on commentaries and peer-reviewed papers from the conference is to be published later this year.

» View the schedule

» Register for the conference