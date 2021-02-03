Rescued horse finds a friend at last

Share











The Humane Society of the United States has shared the story of a rescued horse who formed a touching attachment to one of his saviours.

Mickey was one of more than 150 horses rescued from a property in Camp County, Texas, in 2019. He, and many of the other horses, were emaciated and living in filthy conditions.

The horses were transported to a temporary shelter before

As can be seen from the above video Mickey took quite a shine to Morgan Rivera, a member of the HSUS animal rescue team.