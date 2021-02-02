Free webinars help horse businesses secure their ‘equine financial future’

Share











Equine Guelph is offering a free seven-part webinar series on equine financial management, with the first five parts available to view on demand.

The Equine Financial Futures series is being hosted by Sun Life Financial advisor Sean Jones, an avid equestrian and former facility owner. Each webinar is around an hour long and focuses on current challenges such as boosting financial health, balancing the books and understanding debt.

Jones said when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, some of the first people he thought about were barn owners.

“They operate on such tight margins, that a couple weeks of missed lesson revenue can have serious, unrecoverable impacts on their balance sheets. Some have had to sell off assets to make ends meet. Your financial future is too important to leave up to chance,” Jones said.

“Planning today can help your business remain stable during difficult times and look ahead for ways to maximize your growth potential.”

Registrations are open for the final webinar in the series, Financial considerations for women in the equine industry, on February 8. There will be a question and answer session at the end. Those registering go in the draw for a prize package that includes an online HorsePortal.ca short course, an Ogilvy saddle pad (jumper or dressage) and a hat from Ontario Equestrian. The winner will also receive a baseline financial plan developed by Sean Jones.

» Below are replays of the Equine Financial Futures webinar series.