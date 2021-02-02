Allerton Horse Trials founder Lord Stourton dies at 67
© Allerton Park Horse Trials
Lord Edward Stourton, who ran the Allerton Park Horse Trials in North Yorkshire with his family, has died at the age of 67 following a fall at his home, according to British media reports.
Edward William Stephen Stourton, 27th Baron Mowbray, 28th Baron Segrave and 24th Baron Stourton, along with his wife, Penelope (Nell), Lady Mowbray and Stourton, had run the horse trials at Knaresborough since the mid-1990s.
The 2020 Allerton Park Horse Trials had been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A 25th-anniversary event is planned for September 18-19, 2021. The event’s course designer is Ian Stark, with classes up to advanced level.
Edward Stourton inherited his titles in 2006 from his father, Charles Stourton. The Stourton title has descended through an unbroken male line since it was established in 1448, and Edward was thought to be the sole direct descendant of one of the 25 signatories of the Magna Carta.
Stourton is survived by Lady Mowbray and their five children, Louise, Isabel, Camilla, Francesca and James.