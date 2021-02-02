Allerton Horse Trials founder Lord Stourton dies at 67

Share











© Allerton Park Horse Trials

Lord Edward Stourton, who ran the Allerton Park Horse Trials in North Yorkshire with his family, has died at the age of 67 following a fall at his home, according to British media reports.

Edward William Stephen Stourton, 27th Baron Mowbray, 28th Baron Segrave and 24th Baron Stourton, along with his wife, Penelope (Nell), Lady Mowbray and Stourton, had run the horse trials at Knaresborough since the mid-1990s.

The 2020 Allerton Park Horse Trials had been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A 25th-anniversary event is planned for September 18-19, 2021. The event’s course designer is Ian Stark, with classes up to advanced level.