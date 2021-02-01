An evening with French riding master Philippe Karl

Share











A free online webinar with French riding master Philippe Karl is taking place on February 4.

Karl was with the famous Cadre Noir de Saumur in France up to 1998, and in 2004 he founded Ecole de Légèreté (the School of Lightness — légèreté is French for “lightness”), which offers training courses in 10 countries.

In this webinar hosted by Wehorse, Karl will explain the core principles of this training philosophy, the influence of the rider’s hands and seat in the lateral work, and the role of the snaffle and curb bits in chewing and bending exercises.

Following the presentation, on the Crowdcast platform, there will be a question and answer session.

An outspoken critic of coercive training methods, Karl is the author of Twisted Truths of Modern Dressage, in which he suggests a classical alternative to modern dressage and its physical, anatomical, and mental effects on horses.

The presentation starts at 6pm (GMT) and is expected to be about two hours long.

» Register for the webinar to receive a link to log in on the day.