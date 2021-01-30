Suppenkasper the super horse: Steffan Peters racks up 16th straight win

Share











Courtesy of © Richard’s Equine Video

US dressage rider Steffan Peters has ridden to a remarkable 16th consecutive win on Suppenkasper, taking out the Grand Prix CDI4* for Special at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida, on Thursday.

Peters and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding by Spielberg, concluded their Grand Prix performance with a 76.761% in the Grand Prix CDI4* for Special.

Canada’s Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu on All In, Brittany Fraser and Marc-Andre Beaulieu’s 2005 KWPN gelding by Tango, edged into the second-place position after a strong performance, on 71.891%. Third place was awarded to the USA’s Katherine Bateson Chandler and Alcazar, Jane Forbes Clark’s 2005 KWPN gelding by Contango, with 70.913%.

“We had a nice ride this morning,” Peters said. “Usually I work him twice on competition days. He felt great so I did exactly 22 minutes of work at 9am, and 25 minutes in the warm-up today before the test, because sometimes the longer I work him, the hotter he gets.

“Remembering last year when I went into this ring, he was a firecracker, and the first test we did wasn’t as good. I rode a little bit with that mindset today, and rode a little more conservatively, and he surprised me. I think I could’ve ridden him a little more, but it’s a good start with a clean test, and I’m very happy with him. Usually the wind and cold air bothers him too, so he’s growing up.”

Peters and the gelding took part of the spring off, enjoying California and the break from competition. “I think for both of us it was great to take a break,” he said.

“I was pretty bummed that the World Cup didn’t happen last year, as that’s always such a highlight riding in front of an American crowd. But then you accept it, and for both of us, it was good to take it easy. I enjoyed biking and boating, and Mopsie certainly took it easy in April and May, and then in June we picked it up again a little bit,” Peters said.

“If you look at the world, there’s nothing good about Covid because we’ve lost so many people, and there is so much tragedy, but I think it really opened up my eyes. When I wake up in the morning and I can take a deep breath, I can appreciate those things. I wake up with more gratitude every single day, and I think that shows a little bit in the riding. If I have a ride that didn’t go that well, it’s not as significant now.”

Peters’ plans for the Florida season are solidified, but the rest of the year is still up in the air. “Knowing he was so good today, we are just going to do the five-star at the end of February, and then the Nations’ Cup. I really trust our federation, and I know that they will make the right decision when it comes to going to Europe, and for hopefully competing in Tokyo.

“I go day by day, and at the moment it doesn’t make sense to go to Europe, for obvious reasons, and I would be perfectly happy if we do the quarantine in the United States as planned, and then fly from here to Tokyo. That would be a good plan, but first I have to make the team.”