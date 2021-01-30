Many owners “go it alone” in making their horse-buying decisions – study

Share











Owners show limited advice‐seeking behaviour on key aspects of horse-buying decisions, fresh British research reveals.

The findings are on some levels surprising, given that horse ownership requires a significant commitment in terms of time, finance and physical and emotional input.

“The lack of advice seeking behaviour around purchase decisions may be a reflection of how personal these decisions are to owners, and how they rate their own opinion and experience,” Harriet Clough and her colleagues at the University of Nottingham reported in the journal, VetRecord.

This lack of advice‐seeking behaviour, together with a reluctance to seek views on whether it was priced appropriately, could be an important barrier to developing or providing support and information regarding horse-buying decisions, they said.

“Further studies are required to determine how advice can be provided in an appropriate format, the study team said. Options include anonymised advice online, or through a trusted source such as a vet.

The study involved an online survey that targeted those with previous experience of horse-purchase or euthanasia decisions.

In all, 451 people from Britain and Ireland took part, 97% of whom were female, with a median age of 45. The median number of horses bought by participants was four, ranging from 1 to 200.

The study team found that 38% of buyers did not seek any advice when deciding what type of horse to purchase, and 48.7% sought no advice on whether it was priced appropriately.

Clough and her colleagues found that 84.9% of survey participants were satisfied with their purchase and would buy their horse again.

A majority of participants declared themselves confident in making decisions on several aspects of purchasing a horse, including deciding the type of horse to view (58.2%) and trying the horse to decide if it was suitable for them (51.1%).

Advice from a vet was mostly sought for the process of buying the horse and organising vetting or tests.

For those who did seek pre-purchase advice, friends or family were the most common source.

More than three-quarters of participants had a plan for how long they were going to care for the horse, with 82.9% intending to keep the animal for its lifetime.

Asked why they bought the horse, 58.5% said it was for leisure/hobby purposes, while 42% listed companionship among their reasons.

The horse’s temperament when ridden was deemed a very important requirement by 68.0% of participants, as was temperament when handled (70.9%) and conformation (43.4%).

Most participants (55.0%) deemed the knowledge of the previous owner, the experience of the horse (41.8%) and the breed/bloodlines (35.2%) as not important in their purchase decision‐making.

When asked about their main considerations at purchase, the most frequently mentioned factor was the ability of the horse to carry out its function, cited by 76.1% of participants, followed by financial commitments (63.9%) and time commitments (53.6%). For the majority, expectations in these areas met reality.

However, 37 of the 440 participants found that the financial commitment ultimately proved greater than anticipated, 28 faced higher preventative healthcare costs than expected, and 37 reported greater hurdles that expected in balancing their horse alongside family commitments.

Turning to euthanasia, 409 out of 451 participants had experience of euthanasia involving one or more their horses. The researchers found that the most frequent reasons were injury or illness with a low chance of survival (55.2%), poor quality of life (42.6%) and long‐term injury (35.7%).

Crucial factors in those decisions for nearly all affected owners were the horse’s current quality of life, and its prospect for quality of life in the future.

In contrast, all other factors were most frequently deemed not important by the participants, the researchers reported.

They found that 87.5% of participants sought advice or guidance when making end‐of‐life decisions; and 55% had a euthanasia plan in place.

The study team said the findings highlighted the high confidence many owners had when making decisions for their horses.

“Owners showed limited advice-seeking behaviour in regard to horse suitability during their purchase decisions, but still deemed matching of their ability with the horse a very important purchase consideration.”

Tools or resources to help owners assess suitability may aid in purchase decisions, they said, but it was important to understand the difficulty of helping those who do not actively seek advice.

The full University of Nottingham team comprised Clough, Mandy Roshier, Gary England, John Burford and Sarah Freeman.

