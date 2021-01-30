A look at the rising field of animal law education

Share











A global online animal law lecture during the Animal Law Education Workshop that attracted hundreds of viewers has been made available for public access.

The workshop last year was hosted by Australian-based animal protection institute Voiceless, in association with the Centre for Professional Legal Education at Bond University and the Center for Animal Law Studies at Lewis & Clark Law School.

In The Rise of Animal Law Education, Professor Raj Reddy of the Center for Animal Law Studies discusses “the rise of a field that few in the world had ever heard of into one that the world can no longer do without”, Voiceless says.

Reddy is the director of the world’s first advanced animal law degree program.

Voiceless says animal law education is on the rise across the world: More than 150 US law schools and 16 Australian universities offer at least one course in animal law.