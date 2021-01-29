Weighing in on equine obesity: Experts discuss the issues

Share











Replay tickets of this week’s National Equine Forum (NEF) special interest webinar The Great Weight Debate are available until February 15.

The webinar, presented by Professor Pat Harris, looked at different perspectives on equine weight management from across the equestrian sector, including the views of a horse owner, livery yard owner and coach, an equine welfare officer, an equine vet, a nutritionist and a competition judge.

A panel of speakers including included Lucy Grieve, Helen Gale, Beth Maloney, Liz Bulbrook, David Ingle, Penny Baker and Dr Tamzin Furtado, looked at the issues preventing owners/carers from managing horse, pony and donkey weight effectively, despite many previous and ongoing attempts from industry to effect change. They explored how obstacles may be overcome and the discussions will be supported by a human behaviour change researcher.

Conclusions and possible pathways for change will be presented at #NEF21, which is being held virtually on March 4, 2021.

» Tickets for The Great Weight Debate replay are available here.

Science and breeding

The first special interest webinar, Just in Time – Using Science to Save our Breeds, captured the attention of more than 160 delegates from around the world, and generated some fascinating questions for the panel of internationally renowned speakers.

Chaired by Professor Tim Morris, the webinar was delivered by industry leaders and highlighted the challenges our equine breeds face, and how, through science, there is hope for the future.

Tullis Matson, Founder and Managing Director of Stallion AI Services, opened the session with a fascinating look at how the extinction vortex has impacted the natural world and its application to equine breeds. Simon Cooper, Director, The General Studbook, Weatherbys, continued with a close look at the challenging situation of inbreeding in Thoroughbreds.

Paul Flynn, Head of Research and Development, Weatherbys Scientific, went on to explain the role of DNA analysis in providing breed societies and breeders with keystone support to guide decisions to increase effective populations. Dr Andy Dell, Trustee and Member of the Breed Committee, Cleveland Bay Horse Society, concluded the presentations with a case study giving proof of the concept that breeds in decline have a chance to be saved when genomics and kinship analysis is used.

» Tickets for Just in Time – Using Science to Save our Breeds replay are available here. The replay will be available until midnight (GMT) on February 1.