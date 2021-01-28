Equine charity Brooke USA receives Humanitarian Award

Share











Brooke USA received the Equus Foundation’s Humanitarian Award at the virtual USEF Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards last week.

Brooke USA, the sister organization to Brooke and a leading funder of its work in the developing world, is best known for improving and advocating for the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people they serve throughout Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and the Caribbean by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. Less widely known is Brooke USA’s commitment to America’s horses.

The Humanitarian Award recognises the accomplishments of an individual or group of individuals in improving the health and welfare of the horse and promoting and expanding the general public’s appreciation and respect of the diverse role of horses.

Equus Foundation President Lynn Coakley said the organisation was grateful to those who rise above their own priorities to work for the common good, particularly during times of extreme hardship. “Brooke USA is one such organization and is most deserving to be recognized as the recipient of the Humanitarian Award.”

Sadly, in the United States, tens of thousands of horses become at-risk for abuse and neglect each year. More than 65,000 were shipped across the borders to be slaughtered in 2019.

Since 2016, Brooke USA has stepped up to fund US-based organizations during natural disasters and other emergencies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Brooke USA supported the relief efforts of many national equine welfare organizations.

John Nicholson, Immediate Past Chair of Brooke USA, said the charity was thrilled to be recognized for its work in the United States. “We have been building up our support of US-based organizations over the past few years, and Covid-19 made our national emergency our very own priority.

“To date, we have delivered micro-grants 24 fellow nonprofits. It has been about supporting day-to-day operations, providing feed, ensuring vet care, and helping owners,” Nicholson said.

Worldwide, more than 100 million working horses, donkeys and mules provide invaluable support to daily life for an estimated 600 million people (eight percent of the world’s population) in some of the poorest countries, through haulage, transportation and production.

Healthy working horses, donkeys and mules help to put food on their tables, send their children to school, and build better futures for themselves and their families.

Brooke USA strategically invests in solution-oriented, community-based partner organizations that address the root causes of problems affecting vulnerable communities around the globe.

Working directly with animals, owners, health services agencies, and governments, Brooke USA supports growths in infrastructure, education, veterinary care, and funding for projects and causes positively benefitting and sustaining working humans and animals in the developing world.