Free webinar to help equestrians ride their way to resilience

Clinical psychologist and keen horse rider Darby Bonomi is presenting a free, four-week webinar to help riders develop more resilience.

The course starts on February 1, 2021, and offers weekly live webinars with recordings, weekly at-home assignments to guide progress, a private group page to share progress and thoughts with others, and the chance to ask Darby questions directly.

The course is supported by groups including the British Grooms Association, the US Eventing Association, Equestrian Sports New Zealand, and the US Hanoverian Society.

The weekly schedule is:

Week 1 — The Foundation: Understanding resilience and its building blocks. Defining what it means to you and how to apply it in riding and life.

Week 2 — The Building Blocks of Resilience: Using a sense of perspective, honing your “why”, and creating a long term plan, to help you recover and bounce back in tough times.

Week 3 — Personal Qualities and Skills of Resilient People: Understanding the key traits and skills that resilient people share, and how to develop these in yourself.

Week 4 — Resilient Athletes: What it Takes to Develop and Maintain Resilience. Building on week 3, how to develop the skills, traits and use micro-recovery and macro-recovery to become resilient and stay resilient.

» Register for the webinar series

San Francisco-based Darby Bonomi is a practicing psychologist with more than 25 years’ experience in facilitating positive transformations in clients of all ages. She is a graduate of the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis, holds a Master’s Certification in Intuition Medicine, and has post-graduate training in both Performance Coaching and Applied Sport Psychology.

Bonomi merges her large toolbox of psychological, intuitive, and coaching interventions with her lifelong experience in the equestrian world to help equestrian athletes perform their best, both in and out of the saddle. She works with clients of all ages, disciplines, and experience levels, from Olympic riders to beginners. She is also on the Advisory Committee for the United States Equestrian Team Foundation.