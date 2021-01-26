Equestrian Australia’s adjourned AGM ‘lapsed’

Share











Equestrian Australia’s rescheduled Annual General Meeting on January 25 lapsed after the number of voting members required in person or by proxy to form a quorum was not met.

Under normal circumstances, only 20 voting members are required to constitute a quorum at the AGM, but as there was a ‘Special Business Notice of Motion’ on the agenda 5% of voting members were required. While this equated to 820 voting members, 654 voting members attended.

The ‘Special Business Notice of Motion’ tabled for the meeting was looking to grant Equestrian Northern Territory the same voting rights as those held by other state branches. That motion has also lapsed but this does not restrict the submission of a further ‘Notice of Motion’, which is allowed under the current constitution.

According to the current EA Constitution, Equestrian Northern Territory is not recognised as a “member of the Company” with the administration of the Territory devolved to Equestrian Queensland.

The AGM had already been adjourned last week when a quorum could not be established.

The AGM was hosted online because of Covid-19 restrictions and was the first time that members of Equestrian Australia (EA) have had the right to vote on constitutional reform. Under the current EA constitution, which was adopted in 2020 during the Voluntary Administration period, all members are entitled to vote on matters regarding constitutional change.

All members of EA were encouraged to exercise their right to vote by attending the meeting in person or submitting their vote by proxy.

Incoming Chair Mark Bradley said effecting constitutional change requires member engagement and a groundswell as has been seen by the members in the Northern Territory and supporters around the country.

“Given this was the first opportunity for EA members to exercise their ‘one member one vote’ right, it’s highly encouraging that so many stood up to express their voice.

“The EA Board is committed to consulting widely and listening to the members as we work together to effect reform for the betterment of equestrian,” Bradley said.

Although the AGM has lapsed EA has fulfilled all obligations to proceed with the required reporting and is looking forward to finalising its exit from Voluntary Administration in the coming weeks and commencing the transition process.