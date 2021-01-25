Showjumper Kevin Babington to recent lifetime achievement award for equestrian work

Share











Irish showjumper Kevin Babington is to receive the Robb Report‘s Lifetime Achievement Award next month at the second annual Horsepower Gala ceremony.

Along with Babington, the Horsepower Gala will honor five other “champions of equine protection”, as well as raise funds for and increase awareness of the issues of horse abuse, neglect and slaughter. Auction proceeds will benefit equine welfare organization the Equus Foundation.

Babington, who was paralysed in a showjumping competition fall in August 2019, continues to coach riders from his wheelchair and is involved with the company he founded, Babington Mills. The Horsepower Gala is honoring Babington “for his commitment to safeguarding the dignity of America’s horses”.

“His achievements in international and national showjumping are exemplary. He is also the founder of Babington Mills, a company he created to protect and enhance the well-being of horses.”

As well as working on his rehabilitation, Babington has recently introduced a “masterclass” program to show riders how he schools grand prix horses, starting with flatwork fundamentals, strategies, and jumping exercises. “As I start a new phase of my career, I am looking forward to more video coaching and continuing to demystify the riding secrets quickly for my students that took me so long to figure out,” Babington said of the course.

The other equestrian figures being honored at the Horsepower Gala are polo player Nacho Figuera, leading US showjumper Margie Goldstein Engle, Danny Robertson and Ron Danta of Danny & Ron’s Rescue, Swedish Olympic showjumper and graphic designer Peder Fredricson, who created the discipline pictograms for the FEI, and Mayisha Akbar, who established the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program, an after-school program for inner-city children in Los Angeles, California.

Frank and Monica McCourt will co-host the virtual celebration on Thursday, February 18, along with Robb Report’s editor-in-chief, Paul Croughton. The Robb Report is known as the “voice of the global luxury market”.

The virtual attendees will participate in a live auction and award show featuring a special musical performance by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Gloria Gaynor.

“Robb Report established the Horsepower Gala in 2019 to benefit the Equus Foundation, and we are delighted to continue that partnership in 2021. Despite the challenges of the last year, I’m looking forward to our new virtual format to highlight exceptional and inspiring figures within the equestrian community,” Croughton said.

Frank McCourt and Gloria Gaynor will be joined in presenting awards by Georgina Bloomberg and Jessica Springsteen.

» The Horsepower Gala is on February 18 at 7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT. Register your interest here.