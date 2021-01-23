FEI’s eventing risk management seminar livestreamed

Share











The FEI’s Online Eventing Risk Management and National Safety Officer Seminar is being live-streamed this weekend.

The first day, Saturday, January 24, includes presentations on Coronavirus in relation to Risk Management, Body protectors and other protective equipment, risk management research, and other related topics. Speakers include David O’Connor, Sr Mark Hart, Mike Etherington Smith, and Alex Lohore, and the final session on “Definition of good Cross Country riding” and “Moving up a Level” is being presented by Chris Bartle, William Fox-Pitt and Jonathan Holling.

The Sunday session will include presentations from National Safety Officers from around the world.

Both sessions start at noon (Swiss time/CET) with the first day scheduled to wrap up at 4.15pm, and the second day at 5pm.

» Agenda and participants