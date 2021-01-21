Free webinar on sport horse injury rehab

Share











An introduction to rehabilitation strategies and techniques for treating injuries commonly found in sport horses is the first free webinar of the year in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

“Rehabilitation Strategies: Techniques and Modalities For Treating Equine Injury” is being hosted this weekend by Steve Adair, a board-certified specialist of the American College of Veterinary Surgery and the American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Adair, who provides veterinary seminars internationally on equine rehabilitation lameness and regenerative medicine, is also certified by the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association in Animal Chiropractic and is a Certified Equine Rehabilitation Practitioner.

His clinical focus areas include equine lameness, rehabilitation, and orthopedic surgery, and his teaching interests include equine musculoskeletal diseases and rehabilitation.

After receiving his DVM, Adair spent two years in private equine practice and completed a surgery residency at the University of Tennessee. He is presently an Associate Professor, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and is Director of the Equine Performance Medicine and Rehabilitation Center.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on January 24 at 7pm EST. Previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics.