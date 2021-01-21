Finally! Equine charity plans to open doors after year-long Covid closures

Share











After being closed for more than a year, World Horse Welfare is planning to re-open its four Visitor Centres over the Easter holiday, in early April.

Britain’s largest horse rescue and rehoming charity had planned to re-open its centres — which have been closed since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 — in mid-February. But following the latest resurgence of the virus and resulting nationwide lockdown, the charity is now aiming to open for Easter.

The Visitor Centres in Norfolk, Somerset, Lancashire and Aberdeenshire at each of the charity’s four Rescue and Rehoming Farms are popular with both locals and tourists. The centres allow visitors to learn about the work of the charity and meet horses and ponies that are being rehabilitated before they are made available for rehoming. The Visitor Centres are also a source of income for the charity which has continued to take in, care for and rehabilitate horses and ponies during the epidemic.

Despite the lockdowns, work at the four farms has not stopped: horses in need are still being taken in and all the horses continue to be looked after every day by the charity’s dedicated teams of grooms. Each farm has its own page on Facebook, with virtual visitors able to check on the progress of individual horses and see what else is going on.

Claire Dickie, Farm Manager at Glenda Spooner Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Somerset, said although there was disappointment about the delay in reopening, the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors was of paramount importance.

“We are fortunate to have been able to continue rescuing and rehoming throughout the pandemic and, like everyone, we hope for a return to a more normal way of life very soon.”

Belwade Farm in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. © World Horse Welfare Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerton, Somerset. © World Horse Welfare Penny Farm in Blackpool, England. © World Horse Welfare

Rehoming is a key part of the work that World Horse Welfare does with rescued horses once they have been rehabilitated, and it is the ultimate aim for every animal that comes into the charity’s care. Every horse that is rehomed releases a space at one of the Rescue and Rehoming Centres for another horse in need.

During the restrictions over the past year rehoming has continued, although with an adapted application process and virtual home visits. Applications for rehoming are still being welcomed.