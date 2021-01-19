Leading experts headline inaugural two-day equine veterinary summit

Share











A two-day Equine Veterinary Virtual Summit (EVVS) is taking place next month, headlined by renowned lameness researcher Dr Sue Dyson and laser therapy specialist Dr John Gobold.

The summit promises a wealth of equine information to participants, with speakers ranging from world-renowned veterinarians to international showjumpers.

Dyson will address diagnosing equine discomfort in the ridden horse, a key early warning sign for treating and preventing lameness, and Gobold will explore laser therapy in horses, and how Equine Photobiomodulation Therapy has helped treat and prevent injury as well as reduce pain, inflammation, and accelerate healing.

Other speakers include Tracy A. Turner, who will give an introduction to thermal imaging; master saddler Gene Freeze will talk about saddle fit; farrier Yogi Sharp will look at the importance of the ideal hoof in the prevention and treatment of pathology; Ronald J. Riegel will discuss the use of infrared thermal imaging to monitor patient progress; Stéphane Juban will discuss horse locomotion management and digital technologies, and Andre Onofre and Paulo Santana will look at the effects and side effects of the use of cortisone in sport horse’s career.

Users can register through either email, messenger or by text message. Early-bird discounts are available up to February 10, with the summit running over the weekend of February 13 and 14. Free access is available to the event but life-time access to replays are available via a VIP pass ($US79/day or $US129/all). Question and answer sessions are also available to VIP participants.

The inaugural event has been sponsored by VetWorld, a line of veterinarian formulated equine supplements.

Dr Sue Dyson is a world-renowned expert in equine orthopedics. A Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Specialist in Equine Orthopaedics, and an Associate of the European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging, she focuses particularly on lameness and performance in sports horses. Highly skilled in the diagnosis of both subtle and complex lameness cases, she is also an expert in diagnostic imaging, including radiography, ultrasonography, scintigraphy and magnetic resonance imaging.

Dyson has lectured internationally and published more than 230 refereed papers in scientific journals, relating to lameness and diagnostic imaging in the horse. Sue is co-editor and major author of Diagnosis and Management of Lameness in the Horse, Equine Scintigraphy and Clinical Radiology of the Horse. In 2013 she received the American Association of Equine Practitioners Frank J. Milne Award.

Dr John C. Godbold has extensive experience with surgical and therapeutic lasers, has developed new surgical and therapeutic techniques, and assists equipment manufacturers with the development of new laser and light-based technologies. He has published numerous papers, articles and chapters about the use of lasers in small animal practice, as well as the internationally distributed Atlas of CO2 Laser Surgery Procedures. He is co‐editor and a chapter contributor of the textbook Laser Therapy in Veterinary Medicine ‐ Photobiomodulation, 2017, Wiley.

In high demand as a continuing education speaker, Godbold has led more than 600 laser workshops, wet‐labs, and continuing education meetings throughout North America and in more than 25 countries around the world.