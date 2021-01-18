Jockey Club offers new, official intern program

Share











The US Jockey Club has created a new structured summer internship program for college students and recent college graduates to support young people who are interested in entering the Thoroughbred industry.

The program will start this summer and accommodate up to three interns. Subject to Covid-19 restrictions, the internships will take place in The Jockey Club’s offices located in Lexington, Kentucky, and New York, NY.

Jockey Club executive vice-president and executive director Matt Iuliano said the organisation had taken on interns in the past, but was “excited to offer an official program to educate enthusiastic individuals on the vast operations of The Jockey Club and our contributions to the Thoroughbred breeding and racing industries”.

The aim was to set the interns up for success when seeking full-time employment.

“The Jockey Club believes it is important to invest in the future workforce of our industry, which we have committed to through this initiative and our recently expanded academic scholarship offerings,” Iuliano said.

Interns will gain exposure to all companies and departments within the organization, and they will have the opportunity to spend additional time in areas that they find to be of particular interest. The program will last eight weeks.

Applications are being accepted until February 16, and selected interns will be notified in early April, 2021.