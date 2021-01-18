Britain’s biggest stallion event switches to virtual format

Share











The biggest show of stallions based in the UK for 2021 is going ahead this year in a new virtual format.

British Breeding’s annual Stallion Event will be delivered via live-streamed webinars over three consecutive Wednesday evenings to cover each discipline.

The British Breeding Stallion Event is much anticipated by breeders as the independent showcase of top sport horse stallions standing in the UK. With more than 70 stallions for dressage, showjumping and eventing demonstrating their skills in the arena and available to view in the stables, the event is a regular pilgrimage in a normal year for anyone looking to choose a sire for their next generation of competition horses.

Sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds in association with the Competition Stallions Guide, the event kicks off on February 10 with the eventing stallions, followed by the showjumpers on February 17, and the dressage stallions on February 24. The webinars start at 6pm (GMT) and will be live-streamed through social media and the British Breeding website.

British Breeding Director Jane Skepper said it was disappointing not to be able to deliver the live event because of Covid-19.

“However, the revised format will have many advantages, with stallion owners able to show many aspects of each stallion’s characteristics and talents, as well as getting up close in the stable to show their temperament,” she said.

“We decided to run the virtual event because it is important, even in these extraordinary times, that breeders still have the opportunity to see a wide variety of stallions, and this time of year is crucial for those looking to select sires and make breeding decisions.

“The stallion webinars will be a superb opportunity for breeders looking to choose a sire for their next generation of competition horses from the comfort of their home during lockdown,” Skepper said.

The format for the 2021 virtual event will encompass the spirit of the live event, with each stallion featured in detail and unique, pre-recorded videos of them competing, training and at home. Stallion owners will be interviewed live and will be available online for questions and answers.

Interested breeders can register to attend the live webinar, which will also be livestreamed via social media. A recording of each presentation will be available to watch again on the British Breeding website, where mare owners can catch up at their leisure.

» To enter a stallion, contact jane@horseit.com for booking information.

» Register for the Stallion Event