Horse Management Seminar to run over three free weekly webinars

Rutgers University in New Jersey has moved its annual Horse Management Seminar to a virtual format and it will take place over three Monday evenings next month.

Each virtual seminar evening will feature two speakers that Rutgers has considered its “Best of the Best” over the years of having face-to-face Horse Management Seminars, and are topics that are most requested in previous post-program evaluations. Each evening will focus on one topic area and will end with an ‘Ask the Expert Live’ panel with Dr Carey Williams and the evening’s speakers.

The Monday night seminars start on February 1, and will run from 6:30 to 8:30pm (EST). All are free.

The final program is:

February 1 – Horse Health: “Economical Veterinary Care” by Michael Fugaro, DVM, owner of Mountain Pointe Equine, and “Keeping your Horse Sound” by Lynsey Makkreel, DVM, with Foundation Equine.

"Evaluating Horse Welfare as it relates to Behavior and Training" by Sara Malone, Ph.D. and PhD candidate Ellen Rankins, Rutgers University, and "Using Learning Theory to Train Horses" by the ever-popular Angelo Telatin of Delaware Valley University.

“Evaluating Horse Welfare as it relates to Behavior and Training” by Sara Malone, Ph.D. and PhD candidate Ellen Rankins, Rutgers University, and “Using Learning Theory to Train Horses” by the ever-popular Angelo Telatin of Delaware Valley University. February 15 – Equine Nutrition: “Fiber and its Importance to Horses” by Burt Staniar, Ph.D., Penn State University, and “Forage/Pasture Practical Research you can Use!” presented by Krishona Martinson, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota.

In addition to these presentations, the seminar will feature “Words from our Sponsors” where participants can ask companies questions about the products related to the topics in that evening’s seminar. There are also spots available for companies who would like to take part.

» Register for one or all of the webinars here.