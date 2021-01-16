Juddmonte principal Prince Khalid dies at 83

Share











Thoroughbred racing empire Juddmonte is mourning the passing of its owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud, who died peacefully on January 12 at the age of 83.

One of the most successful owner/breeders in the history of the thoroughbred, the Saudi prince’s famous green, pink and white silks were carried by such superstars as Frankel, Dancing Brave, Arrogate and Enable. His colours were carried to victory by more than 500 stakes winners, of whom he bred over 440, including 118 Group/Grade 1 winners, of whom he bred 102.

He acquired his first racehorse in 1977, and established Juddmonte in 1980, with farms in the US, England, and Ireland.

His horses won six Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, three Epsom Derbys and seven Breeders’ Cup races, and a Dubai World Cup. Juddmonte Farms top the Breeders’ Cup earnings list at more than $17 million. Khalid won nine Eclipse Awards (four for owner and five for breeder), and was champion owner in Britain three times and champion owner in both Britain and France in 2003.

Juddmonte CEO Douglas Erskine Crum said Khalid’s legacy would stand the test of time. “His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects.

“The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.”