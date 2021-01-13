Online course takes advanced look at equine nutrition for horse owners

Share











Rutgers University is offering an online, 14-week undergraduate course on equine nutrition, on a non-credit basis to horse owners, trainers, feed sales representatives or anyone interested in the topic.

The Equine Nutrition (11:067:390) course starting next week is appropriate for both novice and experienced horse enthusiasts, though some background in both nutrition and equine science is necessary to excel in the course. Continuing education students will receive continuing education units (3.6 CEUs) rather than undergraduate college credits.

Led by Dr Carey Williams, a Professor in the Department of Animal Science at Rutgers, the advanced course is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of the nutritional management and requirements of horses. Topics include gastrointestinal physiology, digestion, essential nutrients, feeds and supplements, reading feed tags, evaluating a forage analysis, pasture management, ration analysis and balancing, nutritional deficits and excesses, nutrition-related diseases, and nutritional management of mares, stallions, foals, and performance horses.

The online work is interactive and uses readings, videos, class assessments and discussions along with mini case studies and a group project. Each week has discussions and assignments that have due dates, but scheduled ‘lectures’, therefore completing the work is up to the individual’s schedule.

The registration fee for the course is $US595.

» Register for the course